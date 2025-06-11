Cattle Rebound from Midday Pressure

Live cattle futures were mixed on Tuesday, with June up 7 cents and other contracts down as much as $1.05. There were no deliveries issued against June cattle on Tuesday. Cash trade has yet to see much action this week, with some light $235 reported in the South. An ICE raid on an Omaha packing plant gave the market a spook. Feeder cattle futures were $1.50 to $2.05 higher on Tuesday, well off the midday lows. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $3.58 on June 9 with an average price of $314.04.

USDA’s National Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher on Tuesday afternoon, widening the Chc/Sel spread to $11.92. Choice boxes were back up $4.51 at $371.76, while Select was quoted 91 cents higher at $358.84/cwt. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday was estimated at 119,000 head, with the weekly total 231,000 head. That is 5,000 head below the week prior on a revised Monday total and 14,562 head below the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Jun 25 Live Cattle closed at $227.075, up $0.075,

Aug 25 Live Cattle closed at $218.200, down $1.050,

Oct 25 Live Cattle closed at $215.650, down $0.225,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $313.150, up $1.500,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $312.750, up $2.050,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $310.550, up $2.175,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.