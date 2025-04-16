Stocks

Cattle Rallying at Wednesday’s Midday

April 16, 2025 — 11:52 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Live cattle futures are up $2 to $2.50 at Wednesday’s midday trade. Cash trade has been light this week so far. The Wednesday morning Central Stockyards Fed Cattle Exchange online auction saw no sales on the 1,628 head offered, with bids running $202-205. Feeder cattle are rallying $1.37 to $2.35 on Wednesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up 91 cents on April 14, with the average price at $288.07.

The National Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower on Wednesday morning, as the Chc/Sel was narrowed to $19.27. Choice boxes were $1.37 lower at $334.06/cwt, with Select down 45 cents to $314.79. Tuesday’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 122,000 head, with the weekly total at 234,000. That was 8,000 head above the previous week but down 9,928 head from the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Apr 25 Live Cattle  are at $207.300, up $2.500,

Jun 25 Live Cattle  are at $202.325, up $2.525,

Aug 25 Live Cattle  are at $199.125, up $2.275,

Apr 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $290.750, up $1.375

May 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $284.850, up $2.325

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $290.075, up $1.825

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.