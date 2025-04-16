Cattle Rallying at Wednesday’s Midday

Live cattle futures are up $2 to $2.50 at Wednesday’s midday trade. Cash trade has been light this week so far. The Wednesday morning Central Stockyards Fed Cattle Exchange online auction saw no sales on the 1,628 head offered, with bids running $202-205. Feeder cattle are rallying $1.37 to $2.35 on Wednesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up 91 cents on April 14, with the average price at $288.07.

The National Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower on Wednesday morning, as the Chc/Sel was narrowed to $19.27. Choice boxes were $1.37 lower at $334.06/cwt, with Select down 45 cents to $314.79. Tuesday’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 122,000 head, with the weekly total at 234,000. That was 8,000 head above the previous week but down 9,928 head from the same week last year.

Apr 25 Live Cattle are at $207.300, up $2.500,

Jun 25 Live Cattle are at $202.325, up $2.525,

Aug 25 Live Cattle are at $199.125, up $2.275,

Apr 25 Feeder Cattle are at $290.750, up $1.375

May 25 Feeder Cattle are at $284.850, up $2.325

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle are at $290.075, up $1.825

