Cattle Rallying through Midday

Live cattle futures are trading with triple digit gains of as much as $2.30 so far. The October contract is just a nickel off the session high. Nearby feeder cattle futures are also $2.62 to $3.20 in the black and are working near their session highs. The weekly FCE auction had 1,412 head listed for the Tuesday morning sale. No cattle traded hands, as packers bid $176-$177 but feedlots were looking for at least $180. USDA mentioned some light $185 cash trade in the WCB on Monday. USDA’s OKC Feeder Auction Review had 4,500 head listed with prices steady to $3 higher. The CME Feeder Cattle Index for 7/27 was 58 cents higher to $242.87.

The AM Wholesale Boxed Beef report had a $6.28 increase for Choice boxes and a $2.02 increase for Select. USDA estimated FI cattle slaughter at 124k head for Monday. That is 2k more than both last week and the same week last year.

Aug 23 Cattle are at $179.025, up $0.975,

Oct 23 Cattle are at $181.175, up $1.650,

Dec 23 Cattle are at $185.300, up $1.900,

Cash Cattle Index was $179.000, from $180.00 last week

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle are at $248.700, up $3.100

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle are at $252.100, up $2.900

