News & Insights

Stocks

Cattle Rallying on Monday

July 15, 2024 — 02:40 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Live cattle are pushing higher on Monday, as futures remain at a steep discount. Contracts are up 45 to 90 cents at midday. Last week’s cash cattle trade centered around $188 in the South, with northern trade at $198. Feeder cattle are trading with $1.10 to $1.60 gains on Modnay. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down 49 cents on July 11 at $261.04. 

Commitment of Traders data showed a 1,517 contract reduction to the managed money net long as of last Tuesday to 61,426 contracts in live cattle futures and options. The managed money specs trimmed back their net long in feeders by 1,275 contracts that week to a net long of 2,656 contracts on 7/9.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Monday AM report. Choice boxes were back down 65 cents to $321.41/cwt, with Select $1.01 higher at $303.32. USDA estimated last week’s FI slaughter at 601,000 head. That is well above the previous holiday week but down 32,391 head below the same week last year.

Aug 24 Live Cattle  are at $183.050, up $0.675,

Oct 24 Live Cattle  are at $184.550, up $0.475,

Dec 24 Live Cattle  are at $186.250, up $0.775,

Aug 24 Feeder Cattle  are at $259.825, up $1.175

Sep 24 Feeder Cattle  are at $259.750, up $1.650

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle  are at $259.225, up $1.675

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.