Cattle Rallying at Midweek

Live cattle futures are up anywhere from 60 cents to $1.75 so far on Wednesday. Cash trade has yet to kick off this week, with sales of $185-187 in the South and with northern trade at $193 last week. The Central Stockyards Fed Cattle Exchange showed no sales on the 944 head listed in today’s online auction, as bids were reported at $185 live and $186-187 using their BidTheGrid™ method. Feeder cattle futures are $2.27 to $2.95 higher at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down $0.48 at $245.09 on August 12.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef were mixed in the Wednesday AM report. Choice boxes were down $2.30 at $314.63, with Select product 45 cents higher @ $301.06. The Chc/Select spread was thus narrowed to $13.57. USDA estimated Tuesday FI slaughter at 122,000 head. That matched last Tuesday but was down 4,000 vs. the same Tuesday a year ago.

Aug 24 Live Cattle are at $184.600, up $0.600,

Oct 24 Live Cattle are at $182.375, up $1.625,

Dec 24 Live Cattle are at $182.050, up $1.750,

Aug 24 Feeder Cattle are at $248.750, up $2.275

Sep 24 Feeder Cattle are at $245.275, up $2.950

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle are at $242.725, up $2.800

