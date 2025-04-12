Cattle Rallying at Midday

Live cattle futures are posting $1.50 to $1.80 across most contracts at midday. Cash trade has been quiet for the most part, with some trickling in at $208 in the north, with some $204 in the South. Friday morning’s Central Stockyards Fed Cattle Exchange showed sales on 685 of the 1,450 head offered, at $204-206 in the South. Feeder cattle futures are up $1.72 to $3.35 so far at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index fell back $3.32 on April 9, with the average price at $287.29.
USDA’s National Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Friday AM report, as the Chc/Sel widened back out to $20.60. Choice boxes were up 83 cents at $335.12/cwt, with Select 44 cents lower to $314.52. Thursday’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 114,000 head by the USDA, bringing the weekly total to 463,000 head. That was 9,000 head below the previous week and down 16,641 head from the same week last year.
Apr 25 Live Cattle are at $202.350, up $1.500,
Jun 25 Live Cattle are at $196.775, up $1.575,
Aug 25 Live Cattle are at $193.975, up $1.775,
Apr 25 Feeder Cattle are at $284.500, up $1.725
May 25 Feeder Cattle are at $278.150, up $2.850
Aug 25 Feeder Cattle are at $283.275, up $3.350On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- The Latest Selling Pressure Appears Too Strong for June Live Cattle Futures. Here Are the Levels to Watch.
- Cattle and Hogs in Q1 2025- Where are they Heading in Q2?
- Cattle Bulls Show Resilience, But the Hog Trade Remains Choppy. What to Watch and How to Play It.
- Are Higher Highs on the Horizon for Cattle Futures?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.