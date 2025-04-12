Cattle Rallying at Midday

Live cattle futures are posting $1.50 to $1.80 across most contracts at midday. Cash trade has been quiet for the most part, with some trickling in at $208 in the north, with some $204 in the South. Friday morning’s Central Stockyards Fed Cattle Exchange showed sales on 685 of the 1,450 head offered, at $204-206 in the South. Feeder cattle futures are up $1.72 to $3.35 so far at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index fell back $3.32 on April 9, with the average price at $287.29.

USDA’s National Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Friday AM report, as the Chc/Sel widened back out to $20.60. Choice boxes were up 83 cents at $335.12/cwt, with Select 44 cents lower to $314.52. Thursday’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 114,000 head by the USDA, bringing the weekly total to 463,000 head. That was 9,000 head below the previous week and down 16,641 head from the same week last year.

Apr 25 Live Cattle are at $202.350, up $1.500,

Jun 25 Live Cattle are at $196.775, up $1.575,

Aug 25 Live Cattle are at $193.975, up $1.775,

Apr 25 Feeder Cattle are at $284.500, up $1.725

May 25 Feeder Cattle are at $278.150, up $2.850

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle are at $283.275, up $3.350

