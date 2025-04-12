Stocks

Cattle Rallying at Midday

April 12, 2025 — 05:19 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Live cattle futures are posting $1.50 to $1.80 across most contracts at midday. Cash trade has been quiet for the most part, with some trickling in at $208 in the north, with some $204 in the South. Friday morning’s Central Stockyards Fed Cattle Exchange showed sales on 685 of the 1,450 head offered, at $204-206 in the South. Feeder cattle futures are up $1.72 to $3.35 so far at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index fell back $3.32 on April 9, with the average price at $287.29.

USDA’s National Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Friday AM report, as the Chc/Sel widened back out to $20.60. Choice boxes were up 83 cents at $335.12/cwt, with Select 44 cents lower to $314.52. Thursday’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 114,000 head by the USDA, bringing the weekly total to 463,000 head. That was 9,000 head below the previous week and down 16,641 head from the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Apr 25 Live Cattle  are at $202.350, up $1.500,

Jun 25 Live Cattle  are at $196.775, up $1.575,

Aug 25 Live Cattle  are at $193.975, up $1.775,

Apr 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $284.500, up $1.725

May 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $278.150, up $2.850

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $283.275, up $3.350

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.