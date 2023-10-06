News & Insights

Cattle Rallying into the Weekend

October 06, 2023

Written by Alan Brugler

Friday trading has the cattle futures board back up by triple digits to limit the week’s net draw down. Dec futures are up $1.32 for the day at midday, and $1.20 in the red for the week. The feeders are also higher, but are gaining 30 to 50 cents. Thursday’s cash market was shown from $182 to $184. The CME Feeder Cattle Index dropped 45 cents on 10/04 to $251.45. 

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef report showed Choice prices increased $4.86 and Select was 43 cents stronger. USDA estimated the week’s FI cattle slaughter at 499,000 head. That is 6k below last week and 15k head lighter yr/yr.

Oct 23 Cattle  are at $183.000, up $1.050,

Dec 23 Cattle  are at $186.850, up $1.475,

Feb 24 Cattle  are at $190.750, up $1.150,

Cash Cattle Index was $182.000, from $184.00 last week

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle  are at $247.850, up $0.350

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle  are at $250.900, up $0.600

