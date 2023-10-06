Cattle Rallying into the Weekend

Friday trading has the cattle futures board back up by triple digits to limit the week’s net draw down. Dec futures are up $1.32 for the day at midday, and $1.20 in the red for the week. The feeders are also higher, but are gaining 30 to 50 cents. Thursday’s cash market was shown from $182 to $184. The CME Feeder Cattle Index dropped 45 cents on 10/04 to $251.45.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef report showed Choice prices increased $4.86 and Select was 43 cents stronger. USDA estimated the week’s FI cattle slaughter at 499,000 head. That is 6k below last week and 15k head lighter yr/yr.

Oct 23 Cattle are at $183.000, up $1.050,

Dec 23 Cattle are at $186.850, up $1.475,

Feb 24 Cattle are at $190.750, up $1.150,

Cash Cattle Index was $182.000, from $184.00 last week

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle are at $247.850, up $0.350

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle are at $250.900, up $0.600

