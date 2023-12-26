Cattle Rallying into Short Week

Following the holiday weekend, cattle futures are $0.42 to $1.10 higher with traders first chance to position the NASS updates on Friday. Feeder cattle are mixed through midday within 50 cents of UNCH. Last week’s cash sales were near $171. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was a penny stronger to $219.81.

The monthly Cattle on Feed report showed 12.006 million head of cattle were in 1,000+ head capacity feedlots on 12/1. That was a 2.7% increase from last year’s Dec 1 count, and more than the trade was looking for (a 2.2% increase on average). Placements were listed at 1.868 million head, a 1.9% decrease yr/yr compared to the 3.8% expected decline. Nov marketings were 1.751m head, a 7.4% decrease compared to the 6.7% estimate.

The monthly NASS Cold Storage report on Friday afternoon showed beef stocks of 454.66 million lbs at the end of November. That was a 2.02% increase from the end of October, which is in line with the typical seasonal move, and a sharp drop of 13.11% from last year.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices weakened in Tuesday morning’s update, with Choice down by 48 cents and Select 45 cents lower. The weekly update from USDA showed beef production fell 4.1% wk/wk and 4.6% compared to the same week last year – with 524m lbs last week. The week’s cattle slaughter was 621k head for a yearly total of 31.737 million head. That compares to 552k head for the same week last year and 33.122 million for ‘22s YTD kill.

Feb 24 Cattle are at $169.750, up $1.225,

April 24 Cattle are at $173.100, up $0.975,

Jun 24 Cattle are at $170.800, up $0.675,

Cash Cattle Index was $170.000, from $170.00 last week

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle are at $223.075, up $0.325

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle are at $224.125, down $0.275

