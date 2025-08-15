Stocks

Cattle Rallying on Friday as Choice Beef Closes in on $400

August 15, 2025 — 04:22 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Live cattle futures are up $3.02 to $4 at Friday’s midday. Cash trade has picked up this week, with light dressed trade at $384-386 in the North, with live action at $243-245. Southern bids have been picked up at $233. The Friday morning Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed sales on 40 of the 1,188 head offered, at $242 in CO using the BidTheGrid™ method. Feeder cattle futures are posting Friday gains of $5.45 to $6.45 at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another $1.92 to $346.01 on August 13. 

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Friday AM report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening to $31.70. Choice boxes were up $6.02 at $399.81, while Select was $1.23 higher to $368.11. USDA estimated cattle slaughter for Thursday was 113,000 head, with the week to date total at 446,000 head. That was down just 1,000 head from last week and 30,501 head lower vs. the same week in 2024.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Aug 25 Live Cattle  are at $236.375, up $3.025,

Oct 25 Live Cattle  are at $230.800, up $3.975,

Dec 25 Live Cattle  are at $232.125, up $3.725,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $346.125, up $5.725

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $347.475, up $6.450

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $345.900, up $5.450

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.