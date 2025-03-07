News & Insights

Cattle Rallying on Friday As Cash Trends Higher

March 07, 2025 — 03:23 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Live cattle futures are posting $3 to $4.15 gains so far on Friday, as cash is creeping higher. Cash trade came in earlier this week at $196-197 in the south, with bids of $198 in KS this morning. Northern trade has been slower with a few sales at $200 today. This morning’s online Fed Cattle Exchange auction from Central Stockyards, a sale on one of the two lots listed at $203 using their BidTheGrid™ method. Feeder cattle are up $2.60 to $3.90 across most contracts at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down $1.78 on March 5, with the average price at $276.09. 

The National Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Friday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to $8.22. Choice boxes were back up $1.19 at $314.31/cwt, with Select $2.58 higher at $306.09. Thursday’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 122,000 head but the USDA, taking the weekly total to 467,000 head. That is 10,000 head above the previous week, but still down 19,969 head from the same week last year.

Apr 25 Live Cattle  are at $200.425, up $4.150,

Jun 25 Live Cattle  are at $196.450, up $3.825,

Aug 25 Live Cattle  are at $194.325, up $3.350,

Mar 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $276.650, up $2.625

Apr 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $277.775, up $3.350

May 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $277.750, up $3.900

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

