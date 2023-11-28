Cattle Rallying for Turnaround Tuesday

After hitting new lows for the move, live cattle are rebounding triple digits with Feb up by 2.6%. Most of Monday’s action was compiling showlists, with a few $175 cleanup sales reported in the South. Feeder cattle prices are also bouncing for a turnaround Tuesday with 3.1% to 3.6% gains. USDA reported 5.7k head of feeder cattle were sold in the OKC Auction Review, as prices were +/- $3, though heifer calves were up $4-8. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $4.40 on November 24 to $230.38, now a positive basis for hedgers.

USDA had Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were again weaker on Tuesday morning with a 35 cent drop for Choice and an 8 cent weaker Select quote. lower in the Monday afternoon report. Choice boxes were down 78 cents to $297.2538, with Select 96 cents lower to $267.80. That widened the Chc/Select spread to $29.45. Federally Inspected cattle slaughter for Monday was 123,000 head. That was a 2,000 head drop vs. last week and down 4,000 head compared to the same Monday last year.

Dec 23 Cattle are at $172.475, up $3.700,

Feb 24 Cattle are at $173.575, up $4.750,

April 24 Cattle are at $175.400, up $4.725,

Cash Cattle Index was $177.000, from $178.00 last week

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle are at $228.640, down $0.735

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle are at $220.850, up $8.050

