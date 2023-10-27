Cattle Rallying for Friday Session

Current cattle prices are 1% to 1.5% higher through the day portion on the last trade day of the week. That has Dec $2.75 in the black, limiting the week’s drop to $2.52. USDA confirmed some light Thursday sales from $183 to $185. The bulk of the week’s trade has been mostly $183 for the South and from $183 to $185 in NE. Feeder cattle are currently 35 to 67 cents stronger at the midday quotes. The 10/25 CME Feeder Cattle Index was $240.62, down by $1.01.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were firmer on Friday morning with a $1.27 increase to $308.12 for Choice and a $0.44 increase in Select to $280.13. FI cattle slaughter was listed at 502k head during the week through Thursday. That is even with last week, but is down by 11k head from the same week last year.

Oct 23 Cattle closed at $184.200, up $2.500,

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $183.225, up $3.900,

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $183.825, up $3.425,

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $237.875, up $1.375

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $236.625, up $1.550

