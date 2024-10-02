Cattle Rallying on Early Cash Business

Live cattle future are up $1.90 to $2.35 so far on Wednesday. This morning’s Central Stockyards Fed Cattle Exchange online auction saw 519 head sold of the 2,652 head offered, at $186 live in TX and $188.50 using the BidTheGrid™ method. Feeder cattle futures are up $2 to $3.30 in the front months. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 19 cents at $247.43 on September 30.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Wednesday AM report. Choice boxes were up 8 cents to $300.25/cwt, with Select $1.57 lower @ $2830.73. The Chc/Select spread widened to $16.52. USDA estimated Tuesday’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 124,000 head, taking the weekly total to 243,000 head. That is even with the previous week but 4,014 head below the same week last year.

Oct 24 Live Cattle are at $186.825, up $2.350,

Dec 24 Live Cattle are at $187.475, up $2.300,

Feb 25 Live Cattle are at $188.075, up $1.900,

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle are at $249.025, up $2.875

Nov 24 Feeder Cattle are at $247.975, up $3.300

Jan 25 Feeder Cattle are at $241.450, up $3.000

