Cattle Rallying Back on Wednesday

Live cattle are rallying back on the Wednesday session with contracts up $1.95 to $2.70. Cash trade has trickled in at $208 in the North so far, down $2-4 from last week. Southern bids are being reported at $204. The Wednesday morning Fed Cattle Exchange online auction form Central Stockyards showed no sales on the 1,422 head offered, with bids at $202. Feeder cattle futures are $2.80 to $3.20 higher on the Wednesday session, taking back some recent weakness. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down $1.18 from the day prior at $279.45 on February 3.

December beef exports converted from Census data to a carcass basis were 258.9 million lbs, which was up 2.6% from the December 2023 and 2.3% larger than in November.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Wednesday AM report, with the Chc/Sel spread @ $10.94. Choice boxes were fell $4.59 at $346.14/cwt, with Select $2.21 lower at $315.20. USDA estimated the Tuesday federally inspected cattle slaughter at 122,000 head, with the week to date total at 237,000 head. That was 1,000 head below last week and down 11,985 head from the same week last year.

Feb 25 Live Cattle are at $203.825, up $1.950,

Apr 25 Live Cattle are at $201.275, up $2.625,

Jun 25 Live Cattle are at $195.875, up $2.650,

Mar 25 Feeder Cattle are at $271.050, up $2.800

Apr 25 Feeder Cattle are at $270.700, up $3.075

May 25 Feeder Cattle are at $269.000, up $3.200

