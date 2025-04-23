Cattle Rally on Wednesday

Live cattle futures posted continued strength on Wednesday, helped by some stronger outside equity factors. Contracts were up $1.30 to $1.85 at the close. Cash trade has been quiet so far this week, with a few $213 sales reported across the country on Wednesday.. This morning’s Fed Cattle Exchange online auction from Central Stockyards showed no sales on the 1,346 head listed, with bids at $207-208. Feeder cattle futures saw another round of stronger trade on Wednesday, with contracts up 90 cents to $1.425. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 19 cents on April 22, with the average price at $288.97.

The Wednesday morning National Wholesale Boxed Beef report from USDA was mixed, as the Chc/Sel widened to $17.45. Choice boxes were 24 cents higher at $331.97/cwt, with Select down $3.13 to $314.52. Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 122,000 head for Wednesday, taking the weekly total to 350,000 head. That is 7,000 head below the previous week and down 13,747 head from the same week last year.

Apr 25 Live Cattle closed at $212.700, up $1.325,

Jun 25 Live Cattle closed at $208.100, up $1.825,

Aug 25 Live Cattle closed at $203.875, up $1.425,

May 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $288.350, up $1.425,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $292.175, up $0.925,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $291.200, up $0.950,

