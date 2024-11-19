Cattle Rally on Tuesday

Live cattle futures extended their strength into Tuesday, closing with gains of $1.175 to $2.475 across the board. Cash trade came across at mostly $185 across the country last week, down $1 to $3. Action early in the week has been mostly compiling showlists. Asks have started to come in around $187-188, with very light northern trade at $290 in the beef.

Feeder cattle rallied another $2.40 to $2.625 into the close. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $1.06 at $253.68 on November 18. The weekly OKC feeder cattle auction had 7,710 head for sale on Monday, which exceeds the same week last year and the previous week. Price action was listed as steady for feeders, with calves under 450 lbs up $10.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Tuesday PM report. Choice boxes were up another $1.51 to $308.79/cwt, with Select a sharp $3.54 lower @ $271.91. The Chc/Sel spread widened to $36.88. USDA estimated Tuesday’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 126,000 head, taking the weekly total to 244,000 head. That is 11,000 head above the previous week and 10,522 head below the same week last year.

Dec 24 Live Cattle closed at $186.575, up $2.475,

Feb 25 Live Cattle closed at $188.000, up $2.025,

Apr 25 Live Cattle closed at $189.425, up $1.500,

Nov 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $254.250, up $2.425,

Jan 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $252.000, up $2.500,

Mar 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $251.250, up $2.625,

