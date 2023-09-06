Cattle Rally Triple Digits on Wednesday

Cattle rallied back on the wobble back Wednesday session, gaining $1.07 to $2.75 on the day. That flipped the board to a net $2.50 gain for the week. USDA confirmed some light cash trade on Wednesday with $183 in the WCB. Southern trade was limited on Wednesday. Front month feeder cattle futures also rallied $1.77 to $2.17 on the day. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was 32 cents weaker to $247.49.

Wednesday afternoon Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower with a $1.91 drop in Choice and a $1.93 lower Select quote. The ribs were shown at $523.79 and $429.04 respectively. USDA estimated the week’s FI cattle slaughter at 257k head through Wednesday. That is 4,000 head below the same week last year.

Oct 23 Cattle closed at $182.700, up $2.750,

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $186.500, up $2.350,

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $190.375, up $1.900,

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $253.150, up $1.775

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $256.475, up $2.175

