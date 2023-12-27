Cattle Rally Triple Digits across the Front Months

Front month live cattle futures ended the day with $0.52 to $1.87 gains led by the Feb contract. Last week’s cash sales were near $171. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was a penny stronger to $219.81. Feeders were also in the black, having closed $0.17 to $1.87 stronger.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Tuesday afternoon report. Choice was up 38 cents at $293.31, with up Select 4 cents to $261.19. Federally inspected cattle slaughter was at 100,000 head for Tuesday, slowed by transportation delays due to a winter storm across parts of the Northern Plains. That was a 24,000 head drop from last week and down 25,000 head from the same day last year.

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $170.575, up $0.525,

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $170.400, up $1.875,

Apr 24 Cattle closed at $173.450, up $1.325,

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $223.550, up $0.800

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $224.575, up $0.175

