Cattle Rally on Wednesday

October 11, 2023 — 06:17 pm EDT

Cattle futures were up by triple digits across the front months, as Dec closed $1.97 higher. USDA had solid volume for midweek cash sales from $182 to $183. CME had the oldest dated October contract long holding the position since May 2022. Feeder cattle also rallied on the midweek session, with $1.12 to $2.22 gains. The 10/10 CME Feeder Cattle Index was 47 cents weaker to $249.79. 

USDA had Boxed Beef prices were weaker in the PM report, with a 78c loss in Choice and an 85c loss in Select. USDA estimated the week’s FI cattle slaughter at 379k head, compared to 375k last week and 383k head during the same week last year.  

 

Oct 23 Cattle  closed at $184.500, up $1.925,

Dec 23 Cattle  closed at $186.975, up $1.975,

Feb 24 Cattle  closed at $191.250, up $1.925,

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle  closed at $250.175, up $2.225

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle  closed at $252.000, up $1.650

