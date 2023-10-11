Cattle Rally on Wednesday

Cattle futures were up by triple digits across the front months, as Dec closed $1.97 higher. USDA had solid volume for midweek cash sales from $182 to $183. CME had the oldest dated October contract long holding the position since May 2022. Feeder cattle also rallied on the midweek session, with $1.12 to $2.22 gains. The 10/10 CME Feeder Cattle Index was 47 cents weaker to $249.79.

USDA had Boxed Beef prices were weaker in the PM report, with a 78c loss in Choice and an 85c loss in Select. USDA estimated the week’s FI cattle slaughter at 379k head, compared to 375k last week and 383k head during the same week last year.

Oct 23 Cattle closed at $184.500, up $1.925,

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $186.975, up $1.975,

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $191.250, up $1.925,

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $250.175, up $2.225

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $252.000, up $1.650

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.