Cattle Rally on Wednesday

Front month fat cattle closed the midweek session with gains of $0.92 to $1.27. The feeder cattle futures were $0.55 to $1.30 higher on the day. Cash trade remains light for the week, with USDA confirming $184-$186 for the WCB in the few confirmed trades. The CME Feeder Cattle Index increased 55 cents to $253.42 on 9/19.

Analysts surveyed expect the monthly NASS report to have a 2.3% lower inventory of ~11.023m head. The full range of estimates for Sep 1 is from -3.1% to -1% from Sep ’22. Placements are expected to be 6.7% lower yr/yr on average. The average estimate for marketings is to be 94.7% of LY.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef Report had Choice boxes at $301.26, down by 86 cents, and Select boxes at $278.68 after a $3.10 drop. was $302.12 after a $3.20 drop and Select was $281.78 after a $1.63 decrease. USDA estimated the week’s FI cattle slaughter at 374k head through Wednesday. That compares to 383k head during the same week last year.

Oct 23 Cattle closed at $186.775, up $1.100,

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $191.525, up $1.050,

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $195.850, up $0.925,

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $254.175, up $0.675

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $260.575, up $1.225

