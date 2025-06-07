Cattle Rally to New All Time Highs

Live cattle futures pushed the gain into the close, rallying to new all time highs and up $1.55 to $3.40 on the day. June was up $10.82 this week. Cash trade this week saw wide ranges mostly $230-232 in the South and topping near $235. North action was mostly $240-242, reaching $244 in some spots. Feeder cattle futures saw more modest gains, but closed up 82 cents to $1, with August up $11.32 this week. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $1.30 on June 5 with an average price of $306.16.

Large managed money speculators in live cattle futures and options added 512 contracts to their net long position of 131,805 contracts in the week ending on June 3rd. As of Tuesday, managed money was net long 34,827 contracts, a record, and increase of 1,569 contracts during that week.

USDA’s National Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed again on Friday afternoon, narrowing the Chc/Sel spread to $8.35. Choice boxes were back down $1.77 at $365.08, while Select was quoted 12 cents higher at $356.73/cwt. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for this week at 582,000 head. That is down 27,797 head from the same week last year.

Jun 25 Live Cattle closed at $226.300, up $3.400,

Aug 25 Live Cattle closed at $218.875, up $2.050,

Oct 25 Live Cattle closed at $215.525, up $1.550,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $310.150, up $1.000,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $309.125, up $0.825,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $306.900, up $0.825,

