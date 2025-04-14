Cattle Rally into Monday’s Close

Live cattle futures closed out the Monday session with contracts rallying $1.47 to $2.27. Cash trade was limited last week, as some exchanged hands at $208 in the north, with some $204 in the South.

Feeder cattle futures were up $2.25 to $2.90 at the Monday close. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up $1.03 on April 11, with the average price at $287.16. The weekly OKC feeder cattle auction had 3,693 head for sale, with feeder steers over 800 lbs and steer calves up $4-10 and below 800 lbs $20-25 higher. Heifers were up $10-20, with heifer calves $20-30 higher.

USDA’s National Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher on Monday afternoon, as the Chc/Sel narrowed to $19.78. Choice boxes were $1.41 higher to $335.63/cwt, with Select up $1.89 to $315.85. Monday’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 112,000 head. That was 8,000 head above the previous Monday and down 7,791 head from the same Monday last year.

Apr 25 Live Cattle closed at $203.950, up $1.475,

Jun 25 Live Cattle closed at $199.075, up $2.275,

Aug 25 Live Cattle closed at $195.825, up $1.975,

Apr 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $288.050, up $2.875,

May 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $280.950, up $2.250,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $286.150, up $2.475,

