Stocks

Cattle Rally Extending into Wednesday

April 23, 2025 — 04:09 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Live cattle futures are trading with contracts up $1.20 to $1.75 on Wednesday. Cash trade has been quiet so far this week. The Wednesday morning Fed Cattel Exchange online auction from Central Stockyards showed no sales on the 1,346 head listed, with bids at $207-208. Feeder cattle futures are posting 85 cent to $1.77 gains at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 52 cents on April 21, with the average price at $287.78. 

The Wednesday morning National Wholesale Boxed Beef report from USDA was mixed, as the Chc/Sel widened to $15.91. Choice boxes were 63 cents higher at $332.26/cwt, with Select down $1.20 to $316.45. Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 123,000 head for Tuesday, taking the weekly total to 228,000 head. That was 6,000 head below the previous week and down 10,463 head from the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Apr 25 Live Cattle  are at $213.100, up $1.725,

Jun 25 Live Cattle  are at $207.600, up $1.325,

Aug 25 Live Cattle  are at $203.650, up $1.200,

May 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $288.700, up $1.775

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $292.100, up $0.850

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $291.150, up $0.900

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.