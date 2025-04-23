Cattle Rally Extending into Wednesday

Live cattle futures are trading with contracts up $1.20 to $1.75 on Wednesday. Cash trade has been quiet so far this week. The Wednesday morning Fed Cattel Exchange online auction from Central Stockyards showed no sales on the 1,346 head listed, with bids at $207-208. Feeder cattle futures are posting 85 cent to $1.77 gains at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 52 cents on April 21, with the average price at $287.78.

The Wednesday morning National Wholesale Boxed Beef report from USDA was mixed, as the Chc/Sel widened to $15.91. Choice boxes were 63 cents higher at $332.26/cwt, with Select down $1.20 to $316.45. Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 123,000 head for Tuesday, taking the weekly total to 228,000 head. That was 6,000 head below the previous week and down 10,463 head from the same week last year.

Apr 25 Live Cattle are at $213.100, up $1.725,

Jun 25 Live Cattle are at $207.600, up $1.325,

Aug 25 Live Cattle are at $203.650, up $1.200,

May 25 Feeder Cattle are at $288.700, up $1.775

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle are at $292.100, up $0.850

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle are at $291.150, up $0.900

