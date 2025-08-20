Cattle Rally Continues on Wednesday

Live cattle futures are up $2.80 to $3.20 so far on Wednesday. Cash trade has been quiet this week. The Wednesday Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 1,264 head, with bids of $235 in KS and $240 in IA. Feeder cattle futures are continuing to rally, up another $4.37 to $4.72 at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up $2.81 to $344.98 on August 18.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Wednesday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to $23.68. Choice boxes were down $1.77 at $405.43, while Select was $1.99 higher to $381.75. USDA estimated cattle slaughter for Tuesday at 116,000 head, taking the weekly total to 216,000 head. That was down 1,000 head from last week and 14,056 head lower vs. the same week in 2024.

Aug 25 Live Cattle are at $238.775, up $2.450,

Oct 25 Live Cattle are at $234.550, up $3.200,

Dec 25 Live Cattle are at $236.050, up $2.800,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle are at $355.275, up $4.725

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle are at $357.100, up $4.675

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle are at $356.675, up $4.375

