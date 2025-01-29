Cattle Rally Continues on Tuesday

Live cattle futures posted Tuesday strength of $2.80 to $3.45 in the nearbys at the close. Cash sales were reported early last week at $201 in the South, with late week sales jumping up to $208 in KS. Northern trade has pushed up to $205-212, with a bulk at $210-212.

Feeder cattle futures were up $3.00 to $3.4 at midday, with Jan up $2.10 ahead of Thursday’s expiration. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up $1.13 from the day prior at $279.06 on January 27. The weekly OKC feeder cattle auction has an estimated 13,638 head for sale Monday. Sales were firm to $5 higher and even up $10.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Tuesday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread @ $10.49. Choice boxes were back up $2.37 at $332.45/cwt, with Select $1.41 higher at $321.96. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter at 124,000 head on Tuesday, taking the weekly total to 238,000 head. That is 1,000 head below last week and down 11,897 head from the same week last year.

Feb 25 Live Cattle closed at $208.550, up $2.875,

Apr 25 Live Cattle closed at $207.275, up $3.450,

Jun 25 Live Cattle closed at $201.350, up $3.150,

Jan 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $281.825, up $2.100,

Mar 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $278.250, up $3.000,

Apr 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $277.800, up $3.375,

