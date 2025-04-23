Stocks

Cattle Rally Back on Tuesday

April 23, 2025 — 11:46 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Live cattle futures were up $1.60 to $2.55 at Tuesday’s close. Preliminary open interest was up 5,042 contracts on Tuesday. Cash trade has been quiet so far this week. Last week was reported at $208-210 in the South and $212-214 in the North. Feeder cattle futures were rallying back on Tuesday with contracts up $1.40 to $2.25. Tuesday’s preliminary open interest was down 2,542 contracts. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 52 cents on April 21, with the average price at $287.78. 

The Tuesday afternoon National Wholesale Boxed Beef report from USDA was lower, as the Chc/Sel tightened to $14.08. Choice boxes were $1.79 lower at $331.73/cwt, with Select down $1.12 to $317.65. Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 123,000 head for Tuesday, taking the weekly total to 228,000 head. That was 6,000 head below the previous week and down 10,463 head from the same week last year.

Apr 25 Live Cattle  closed at $211.375, up $1.600,

Jun 25 Live Cattle  closed at $206.275, up $2.525,

Aug 25 Live Cattle  closed at $202.450, up $2.450,

May 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $286.925, up $1.400,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $291.250, up $2.100,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $290.250, up $2.250,

