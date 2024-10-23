Cattle Rally Back on Tuesday

Live cattle futures were up 70 cents to $1.30 at the close. There were 6 new deliveries on Tuesday for October cattle to the West Point, NE location, with 10 scheduled for 10/23. Last week there were Southern cash sales of $188 and Northern sales of $188 live and $296 in the beef. Early week action so far has been compiling showlists.

Feeder cattle futures were up 57 cents to $2.325 to close out Tuesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up 39 cents at $250.65 on October 21. Monday’s OKC feeder cattle auction had 8,620 head for sale, which is well above last week and the same week last year. Sales were reported steady to down $3 for feeder steers under 800 lbs, steady to $2 higher for steers over 800 lbs, and steady to $2 lower for feeder heifers. Heifer calves were steady, with steer calves firm to down $4.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Tuesday afternoon report. Choice boxes were up $1.10 to $323.96/cwt, with Select $1.41 lower @ $294.80. The Chc/Select spread widened to $29.16. USDA estimated Tuesday’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 123,000 head, taking the week to date total to 243,000 head. That is 2,000 head below the previous week and down 9,241 head from the same week last year.

Oct 24 Live Cattle closed at $188.050, up $1.050,

Dec 24 Live Cattle closed at $188.125, up $1.300,

Feb 25 Live Cattle closed at $188.825, up $1.200,

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $249.425, up $1.850,

Nov 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $248.925, up $2.325,

Jan 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $246.050, up $1.800,

