Stocks

Cattle Rally Back Higher on Tuesday

July 16, 2025 — 06:05 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Live cattle futures were back to rally mode on Tuesday, with gains of $2.10 to $3.05. Cash trade has yet to get kicked off this week, after strengthening to $228-$230 in the South and $240-241 in the North. Feeder cattle posted a Turnaround Tuesday bounce, with contracts up $2.70 to $2.90. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up $1.21 to $321.10 on July 14. The weekly OKC feeder cattle auction saw sales on 6,680 head with price action listed mostly $10-25 higher.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Tuesday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening to $15.14. Choice boxes were up 65 cents to $377.72, while Select was quoted $2.00 lower at $362.58/cwt. USDA estimated cattle slaughter for Tuesday at 118,000 head, with the weekly total at 230,000. That was 2,000 head below last week and 10,090 head lower vs. the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Aug 25 Live Cattle  closed at $222.400, up $3.050,

Oct 25 Live Cattle  closed at $219.275, up $2.500,

Dec 25 Live Cattle  closed at $219.600, up $2.150,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $322.275, up $2.800,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $322.375, up $2.800,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $320.475, up $2.775,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.