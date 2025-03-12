Cattle Rallies on Wednesday, with April Back Above $200

Live cattle futures were in rally mode on Wednesday, as contracts were up $1.27 to $1.85. Cash trade has been quiet so far this week, with a few light sales of $200 in KS to start out on Wednesday. Feeder cattle posted gains of $2.75 to $3.025 at the Wednesday close. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up $2.17 on March 11, with the average price at $278.71.

The Wednesday afternoon National Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed, with the Chc/Sel narrowing back down to $13.57. Choice boxes were down a dime at $321.10/cwt, with Select 67 cents higher at $307.53. Wednesday’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 123,000 head by the USDA, taking the weekly total to 362,000 head. That is 17,000 head above the previous week and 12,422 larger than the same week last year.

Commodity Bulletin:

Apr 25 Live Cattle closed at $201.400, up $1.850,

Jun 25 Live Cattle closed at $197.875, up $1.625,

Aug 25 Live Cattle closed at $195.550, up $1.275,

Mar 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $280.250, up $2.750,

Apr 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $280.725, up $3.025,

May 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $281.875, up $2.925,

