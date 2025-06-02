Stocks

Cattle Rallies to Start New Month

June 02, 2025 — 08:12 pm EDT

Live cattle futures were in rally mode on Monday, with contracts up $1.07 to $1.80. Cash trade has yet to see much this week, with last week at $221-223 in the South and some up to $225, with business at $234-237 in the North. 

Feeder cattle futures saw a Monday rally, with contracts up $2.92 to $3.50 at the close. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $1.83 on May 30 with an average price of $301.13. The Monday OKC feeder cattle auction has an estimated 7,500 head for sale, with sales listed at 5 to 12 higher foe steers and steady to $4 higher on heifers.

USDA’s National Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Monday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $7.89. Choice boxes were down 34 cents at $366.00, while Select was quoted $1.46 higher at $358.11/cwt. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday was 115,000 head. That is down 2,863 head from the same post-holiday week last year.

Jun 25 Live Cattle  closed at $216.550, up $1.075,

Aug 25 Live Cattle  closed at $211.000, up $1.650,

Oct 25 Live Cattle  closed at $209.200, up $1.800,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $301.750, up $2.925,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $300.900, up $3.200,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $299.075, up $3.375,

