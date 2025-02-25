News & Insights

Stocks

Cattle Rallies on Monday

February 25, 2025 — 02:03 am EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Live cattle futures posted gains of $1 to $1.25 in the nearbys on Monday. Cash trade last week settled in around $199 in the South and North trade at $199-200, both down $3-4 from the week prior. Feeder cattle were the leaders on Monday, as contracts were rallying $4 to $4.50. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another 53 cents on February 21 at $279.37. Monday’s OKC feeder cattle auction showed 4,335 head for sale, up from last week but well below last year. Sales were up $3 for feeder steers and steady to $2 higher for feeder heifers. Stockers were $10-20 higher, with calves up $3-8 for steers and $10-20 for heifers.

Last Friday’s Cattle on Feed report tallied January placements up 1.73% from 2024 at 1.822 million head. Marketings during January were 1.41% higher at 1.869 million head. That took the February 1 on feed inventory to 11.716 million head, down 0.69%. 

USDA’s National Wholesale Boxed Beef report was back to higher trade on Monday afternoon, with the Chc/Sel spread widening at $9.76. Choice boxes were back up $2.96 at $313.73/cwt, with Select $1.41 higher to $303.97. The Monday Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 95,000 head by the USDA. That is even with the previous week but a 26,493 head drop from the same week last year.

Feb 25 Live Cattle  closed at $198.900, up $1.075,

Apr 25 Live Cattle  closed at $195.100, up $1.150,

Jun 25 Live Cattle  closed at $191.400, up $1.075,

Mar 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $272.300, up $4.350,

Apr 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $272.025, up $4.475,

May 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $270.350, up $4.425,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.