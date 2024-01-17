Cattle Rallied to Start the Week

Live cattle futures were $0.67 to $1.75 higher across the front months and feeders were $097 to $1.27 stronger on Tuesday. Cash trade remained light this week, with some 6500 sales added on Friday near $172-$173. The weekly OKC auction was closed this week citing winter storms. The 1/15 CME Feeder Cattle Index was 82 cents stronger to $226.43.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher on Tuesday with a $3.57 increase in Choice and a $7.42 stronger Select. Tuesday’s cattle slaughter was reported at 114k head, bringing the week to date total to 226k head.

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $173.125, up $1.750,

Apr 24 Cattle closed at $175.175, up $1.000,

Jun 24 Cattle closed at $172.175, up $0.550,

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $227.550, up $0.975

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $228.825, up $1.125

