Cattle Rallied on Thursday

September 07, 2023 — 06:02 pm EDT

Live cattle futures ended the session 0.4% to 0.5% higher with triple digit gains for Dec and Feb. USDA reported light cash trade in the North near $290 dressed. Confirmed cash trade on Wednesday was $183 reported for the WCB. Feeder cattle were also higher on Thursday with a new ATH for the front month at $255.95. The Sep contract ended just 38 cents below the session high with a $2.42 gain. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was 32 cents weaker to $247.49 for 9/05.  

US Beef exports during July dropped to a 6-year low of 240.1 million lbs. That was 11.1% below June and down 21.9% from last year.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices fell $1.91 in the Thursday afternoon report, as Select was $1.44 weaker. USDA estimated the week’s FI cattle slaughter through Thursday was 383k head, 6k head lighter than the same week last year but not comparable to last week given Labor Day.  

 

Oct 23 Cattle  closed at $183.650, up $0.950,

Dec 23 Cattle  closed at $187.500, up $1.000,

Feb 24 Cattle  closed at $191.400, up $1.025,

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle  closed at $255.575, up $2.425

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle  closed at $258.875, up $2.400

