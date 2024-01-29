Cattle Rallied $4 Last Week

Live cattle futures added another 72 cents to $1.25 to the upside across the front months on Friday. That pushed the Feb contract to a $4.07 gain for the week and completed the 5th straight weekly green candle. Weekly cattle also held over their 18-wk moving average and the 38.2% retracement from the Oct-Dec pullback. Feeder cattle had rallied through their 50% retracement of the same move, ending Friday up by $1.52 and the week up by $1.92. Cash sales for Thursday were confirmed $1.50 stronger to near $175 in the South. USDA had sales from $173 to $177 for the week with the bulk of action near $175. The 1/25 CME Feeder Cattle Index was $232.06, up by $1.38.

Commitment of Traders data showed live cattle spec traders were 4,174 contracts more net long for the week that ended 1/23 after short covering. That left the group 17,167 contracts net long at the 1/23 settle. Feeder cattle specs were also closing existing shorts during the week and had flipped back to a 1,600 contract net long.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were reported at $300.53 for Choice and $289.13 for Select. That was a $1.85 and a $1.28 increase respectively from the day prior. USDA’s beef output for the week was shown at 522.5m lbs, which was down by 0.3% from last week on a 0.2% increased slaughter. Slaughter was shown at 618k head, for a yearly total of 2.322 million head.

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $178.450, up $0.725,

Apr 24 Cattle closed at $181.675, up $0.975,

Jun 24 Cattle closed at $178.850, up $1.250,

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $239.700, up $1.525

Apr 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $245.600, up $1.675

