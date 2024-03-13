Cattle Pushing Upside on Wednesday

Front month live cattle futures are trading at or near their highs for midday with $0.75 to $1.80 gains. The feeder cattle futures market is also working $1.22 to $1.60 higher so far. USDA reported minimal cash action on Tuesday, near $183 in TX. The week’s trend has yet to be established. The 3/11 CME Feeder Cattle Index was $248.26, up by 2 cents.

USDA’s morning Boxed Beef prices were shown at $309.74 for Choice and $300.12 for Select, down by 85 cents and 52 cents stronger respectively. Federally inspected cattle slaughter was reported at 122k head for a 233k head total for the week. That compares to 238k head last week and to 248k head vs the same week last year.

April 24 Cattle are at $189.525, up $1.275,

Jun 24 Cattle are at $185.650, up $1.700,

Aug 24 Cattle are at $183.925, up $1.125,

Cash Cattle Index was $184.630, from $181.84 last week

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle are at $249.725, up $0.750

April 24 Feeder Cattle are at $255.200, up $1.075

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.