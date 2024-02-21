Cattle Pushing the Upside on Wednesday

Live cattle futures are trading 30 to 72 cents higher so far at midday. The feeder cattle futures are mixed, as March is fading by 60 cents to 22 to 50c gains in the other nearbys. USDA reported light $180-$182 cash sales on Friday, citing the bulk of action for the week was near $180. Activity was limited on Tuesday. The OKC Feeder Cattle Auction review from USDA had 12,200 head sold with prices mostly $2-$5 higher. The report showed 67% of the listings were >600#s and that 56% were steers. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was 38 cents stronger on 2/19 at $242.65.

USDA’s Boxed Beef prices were mixed on Wednesday morning as Choice increased 84 cents to a $2.50 drop in Select. Federally inspected cattle slaughter was listed at 125k head for Tuesday. That matched last week but is 1.2k head behind the same day last year. The weekly total was listed at 229k head after President’s Day.

Feb 24 Cattle are at $184.750, up $0.350,

April 24 Cattle are at $188.100, up $0.775,

Jun 24 Cattle are at $183.500, up $0.550,

Cash Cattle Index was $179.000, from $182.00 last week

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle are at $251.500, up $0.125

April 24 Feeder Cattle are at $256.275, up $0.925

