Cattle Pushing Higher Through Midday

Live cattle futures are posting 30 cent to $1.15 stronger trade at midday. Last week’s cash trade was 187-188.50 across the south last week, down $1 to 50 cents higher from the previous week. In the north, trade was $196-198, steady to down $2 from the week prior. Feeder cattle futures are trading with 80 cent to $1.25 gains on Tuesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down $2.40 on July 19 at $256.67. Monday’s OKC Feeder Cattle auction showed 4,000 head sold, compared to 6,212 head last week and 6,683 head last year, with demand noted as good and price action steady to $4 higher.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Tuesday AM report, with Choice boxes back up 35 cents to $313.79/cwt and Select products 18 cents lower at $298.15. The Chc/Sel spread is at $15.64. USDA estimated Monday’s FI slaughter at 115,000 head. That was 3,000 head below last week and 7,865 head behind the same Monday last year.

Aug 24 Live Cattle are at $185.050, up $1.125,

Oct 24 Live Cattle are at $185.175, up $0.575,

Dec 24 Live Cattle are at $186.500, up $0.475,

Aug 24 Feeder Cattle are at $257.650, up $1.250

Sep 24 Feeder Cattle are at $257.575, up $1.075

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle are at $257.350, up $1.100

