Cattle Pushing Higher to Close Out the Week

Live cattle futures are back up $3.15 to $4 on Friday. Cash trade saw some light action on Thursday at $230-233 in the North and $223-225 in the South. Friday’s Central Stockyards Fed Cattle Exchange showed sales of $224-225, with BidTheGrid™ sales of $225 and $230. Feeder cattle futures are rallying on Friday, with contracts up $4 to $4.35. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 79 cents @ $311.39.

National Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher on Friday morning, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to $13.92. Choice boxes were up $1.14 to $396.19, while Select was quoted $2.52 higher at $382.26/cwt. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for Thursday was estimated at 105,000 head, with the week to date total at 452,000 head. That is 1,000 head above the week prior but 22,819 head below the same week last year.

Jun 25 Live Cattle are at $224.850, up $3.150,

Aug 25 Live Cattle are at $213.125, up $3.925,

Oct 25 Live Cattle are at $209.625, up $3.275,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle are at $307.625, up $4.325

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle are at $307.675, up $4.300

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle are at $305.550, up $4.125

