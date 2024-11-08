Cattle Pushes Higher, as PM Boxed Beef Print Falls

News & Insights

Live cattle futures closed out the Thursday session with contracts up 42 cents to $1.20, despite weaker boxed beef movement. Cash trade has yet to see much action so far this week, with very light sales of $186-188 reported in the North on Thursday. Thursday morning’s Central Stockyards Fed Cattle Exchange showed no sales on the 3,044 head offered and bids ranging from $185-188.50. Feeder cattle futures settled the day with contracts up 30 to 85 cents, as November was down a nickel. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 90 cents at $249.92 on November 6. 

Thursday morning’s Export Sales report showed beef bookings of just 7,966 MT, a calendar year low. Sales of 2,100 MT were reported to South Korea, with 2,000 MT to Japan. Shipments were tallied at a 6-week low of 14,368 MT. South Korea was the top destination of 4,100 MT, with 3,100 MT to Japan.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices fell sharply in the Thursday afternoon report. Choice boxes were down $6.13 to $309.46/cwt, with Select $3.48 lower @ $279.72. The Chc/Sel spread narrowed to $29.74. USDA estimated Thursday’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 125,000 head, taking the week to date total to 494,000 head. That is 4,000 head above the previous week but down 3,741 head from the same week last year.

Dec 24 Live Cattle  closed at $185.825, up $0.425,

Feb 25 Live Cattle  closed at $187.425, up $0.700,

Apr 25 Live Cattle  closed at $188.250, up $0.450,

Nov 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $247.650, down $0.050,

Jan 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $244.325, up $0.300,

Mar 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $242.250, up $0.500,

