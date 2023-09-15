Cattle Push New Highs into Weekend

Friday trading is extending the strong triple digit session from Thursday with another 27 to 87 cent gains across the front month fat cattle futures. Feeder cattle are working triple digits higher at midday and are printing new all-time highs. Sep feeders are up $1.60 for the week so far through Friday. USDA again had light volumes reported for Thursday’s cash trade. Sales were mostly $185-$186 in NE and the WCB. The South remains unestablished. The CME Feeder Cattle Index from 9/12 was up another 28 cents to $251.16.

Friday morning’s Wholesale Boxed Beef report had choice a penny lower to $306.36 and Select $2.15 weaker to $284.71. That left the Chc/Sel spread at $21.65. USDA’s week-to-date cattle slaughter under federal inspection is estimated at 502k head. That is down 9k head from the same week last year through Thursday.

Oct 23 Cattle are at $186.875, up $1.400,

Dec 23 Cattle are at $191.550, up $1.200,

Feb 24 Cattle are at $195.925, up $0.950,

Cash Cattle Index was $179.000, from $179.00 last week

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle are at $257.000, up $1.825

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle are at $263.775, up $1.900

