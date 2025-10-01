Stocks

Cattle Push Higher on Tuesday, as Feeders were the Leaders

October 01, 2025 — 03:39 am EDT

Live cattle futures saw Tuesday gains of 52 to 95 cents. Cash trade has yet to get kicked off this week, with early action compiling showlists. Last week settled in at $232-235 in the North, with Southern action at $235-237. Feeder cattle futures led the bullish charge, as corn losses added some support, with contracts up $4.82 to $5.75. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down $2.28 at $365.33 on September 29.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed on Tuesday afternoon, with the Chc/Sel spread widening to $23.78. Choice boxes were up 35 cents at $371.03, while Select was $1.64 lower to $347.25. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday was estimated at 120,000 head, with the weekly total at 233,000 head. That was 2,000 head above last week but 11,646 head below the same week in 2024.

Oct 25 Live Cattle  closed at $231.850, up $0.525,

Dec 25 Live Cattle  closed at $234.775, up $0.950,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  closed at $237.175, up $0.950,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $361.025, up $4.825,

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $359.350, up $5.475,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $353.050, up $5.700,

