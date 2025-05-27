Stocks

Cattle Pulls Off Lows, Still Close in the Red

May 27, 2025 — 07:58 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Live cattle futures were down 67 cents to $1.15 on Tuesday. Last week’s cash trade was reported at $230-231 live in the north and dressed at $360-370. Southern trade was light, from 220 to $222. Feeder cattle futures bounced off the early midday losses to close with $2 to $2.25 on Tuesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 16 cents on May 26 with an average price of $296.09. A rumor of a case of New World screwworm in the US causing early pressure, was quickly shot down by the USDA.

The monthly Cattle on Feed report showed April placements down 2.6% from last year at 1.613 million head, with marketings down 2.5% to 1.825 million head. The May 1 on feed inventory was at 11.376 million head, down 1.54%. 

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

USDA’s National Wholesale Boxed Beef report was mixed on Tuesday afternoon, with the Chc/Sel spread at $11.02. Choice boxes were up 30 cents at $361.85, while Select was quoted 49 cents lower at $350.83 per hundred pounds. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday was 114,000 head, with the weekly total at 116,000 head. That is down 10,121 head from the same holiday week last year.

Jun 25 Live Cattle  closed at $215.125, down $0.675,

Aug 25 Live Cattle  closed at $209.300, down $1.150,

Oct 25 Live Cattle  closed at $207.075, down $1.025,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $298.150, down $2.225,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $297.250, down $2.100,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $295.350, down $2.000,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.