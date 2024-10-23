Cattle Pulling Back on Wednesday

Live cattle futures are trading with midday losses of 40 to 50 cents at midday. There were 6 new deliveries on Tuesday for October cattle to the West Point, NE location, with 10 scheduled for 10/23. The Central Stockyards online Fed Cattle Exchange auction showed no sale on the 2,380 head for sale, with bids of $183-186.50. Feeder cattle futures are down 75 cents to $2.07. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up 39 cents at $250.65 on October 21.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Wednesday morning report. Choice boxes were up 8 cents to $324.04/cwt, with Select $1.37 higher @ $296.17. The Chc/Select spread narrowed to $27.87. USDA estimated Tuesday’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 123,000 head, taking the week to date total to 243,000 head. That is 2,000 head below the previous week and down 9,241 head from the same week last year.

Oct 24 Live Cattle are at $187.600, down $0.450,

Dec 24 Live Cattle are at $187.625, down $0.500,

Feb 25 Live Cattle are at $188.400, down $0.425,

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle are at $248.675, down $0.750

Nov 24 Feeder Cattle are at $247.300, down $1.625

Jan 25 Feeder Cattle are at $243.975, down $2.075

