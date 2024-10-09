Cattle Pulling Back on Wednesday

Live cattle futures are down 32 to 87 cents at midday. This morning’s Central Stockyards Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 2,636 head listed, with bids hitting $182-183. Feeder cattle futures are down $1.27 to $1.80 on Wednesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up $1.27 at $248.75 on October 7.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Wednesday AM report. Choice boxes were up $1.61 to $308.45/cwt, with Select 87 cents higher @ $289.48. The Chc/Select spread widened to $18.97. USDA estimated Tuesday’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 124,000 head, bringing the weekly total to 234,000 head. That is 9,000 head below the previous week and down 17,334 head from the week last year.

Oct 24 Live Cattle are at $188.150, down $0.325,

Dec 24 Live Cattle are at $187.175, down $0.700,

Feb 25 Live Cattle are at $188.075, down $0.875,

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle are at $249.050, down $1.275

Nov 24 Feeder Cattle are at $248.500, down $1.800

Jan 25 Feeder Cattle are at $245.725, down $1.725

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.