Cattle Pulling Back on Tuesday

Live cattle are trading 30 to 67 cents lower in the front months on Tuesday. Feeders are 22 to 97 cents in the red at midday. There are still no deliveries issued against Feb cattle, as CME confirmed the oldest dated long is now 10/20. Cash trade last week hovered around the $180-183 range, with most exchanging hands around $182. The CME Feeder Cattle Index increased by another $3.01 to $246.06 on February 9.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices slipped lower on Tuesday morning. Choice boxes were down 83 cents to $293.25/cwt, with Select 7 cents lower at $286.95. The Chc/Sel spread has narrowed down to $6.50. Monday’s FI cattle slaughter was 115k head, which was 10k head below last week and was 8.5k head behind the same week last year.

Feb 24 Cattle are at $183.775, down $0.475,

April 24 Cattle are at $185.475, down $0.450,

Jun 24 Cattle are at $182.850, down $0.675,

Cash Cattle Index was $182.000, from $178.74 last week

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle are at $248.400, down $0.425

April 24 Feeder Cattle are at $252.200, down $0.975

