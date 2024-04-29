Cattle Pull Back on More H5N1 News

Cattle futures were down 30 cents to $1.42 on Monday with April up 72 cents ahead of tomorrow’s expiration. Cash trade last week was 182-183 in the South, steady to $1 higher. Northern trade was reported at $184-186, steady to $2 higher on the week, with a few trickling in a $187. Feeders were down 35 cents to 92 cents the day. The CME Feeder Cattle index was $1.65 higher on April 26 to $247.18.

USDA is planning to begin testing ground beef at retail stores in states of HPAI outbreaks among dairy herds.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Monday afternoon report. Choice boxes were 39 cents higher at $297.53, with Select up $1.49 at $290.21. That tightened the Chc/Sel spread to $7.32. USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 113,000 head. That is even with last week and down 9,090 head from the same week last year.

Apr 24 Live Cattle closed at $185.400, up $0.725,

Jun 24 Live Cattle closed at $177.150, down $1.425,

Aug 24 Live Cattle closed at $175.675, down $1.100,

May 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $248.025, down $0.675,

Aug 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $259.625, down $0.925,

Sep 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $260.725, down $0.850,

