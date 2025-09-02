Cattle Pull Back Lower into the Close

Live cattle futures saw Tuesday action mixed, with nearby October down 12 cents and other contracts up 22 to 37 cents. Cash activity was quiet on Tuesday, with showlists being compiled. Last week was steady in the North at $245 in the north, with $242 in the South, up $2. Feeder cattle futures were down 12 to 77 cents across most contracts. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $1.05 to $365.52 on September 1.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Tuesday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $27.25. Choice boxes were down $1.99 at $413.42, while Select was $3.83 lower to $386.17. USDA estimated cattle slaughter for Tuesday at 120,000 head. That was up 2,000 head from last week and 6,291 head lower vs. the same Tuesday in 2024.

Oct 25 Live Cattle closed at $239.525, down $0.125,

Dec 25 Live Cattle closed at $241.150, up $0.375,

Feb 26 Live Cattle closed at $242.475, up $0.225,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $364.250, down $0.525,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $363.700, down $0.775,

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $363.475, down $0.125,

