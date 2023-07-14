News & Insights

Stocks

Cattle Prices Recovering

July 14, 2023 — 12:47 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Front month fat cattle futures are currently up by triple digits with gains of as much as $1.87. There were two sales listed in the Friday FCE auction with 122 heifers at $178.50 and 116 steers for $179. USDA maintained cash volumes for the week remain light through Thursday, but mentioned limited $175 - $184 sales. Midday feeders are also up by triple digits, with gains of as much as $1.62. The 7/12 CME Feeder Cattle Index was up by $1.58 to $239.69. 

USDA reported weaker Wholesale Boxed Beef prices, with a 77 cent drop in Choice this morning and a $2.38 decrease for Select. USDA’s estimate for the week’s FI cattle slaughter was 504,000 head through Thursday. That compares to 498k head during the same week last year. 

Aug 23 Cattle  are at $178.975, up $2.075,

Oct 23 Cattle  are at $182.150, up $2.050,

Dec 23 Cattle  are at $185.375, up $2.000,

Cash Cattle Index was $178.000, from $177.42 last week

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle  are at $246.825, up $1.825

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle  are at $249.350, up $2.025


On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.