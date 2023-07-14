Cattle Prices Recovering

Front month fat cattle futures are currently up by triple digits with gains of as much as $1.87. There were two sales listed in the Friday FCE auction with 122 heifers at $178.50 and 116 steers for $179. USDA maintained cash volumes for the week remain light through Thursday, but mentioned limited $175 - $184 sales. Midday feeders are also up by triple digits, with gains of as much as $1.62. The 7/12 CME Feeder Cattle Index was up by $1.58 to $239.69.

USDA reported weaker Wholesale Boxed Beef prices, with a 77 cent drop in Choice this morning and a $2.38 decrease for Select. USDA’s estimate for the week’s FI cattle slaughter was 504,000 head through Thursday. That compares to 498k head during the same week last year.

Aug 23 Cattle are at $178.975, up $2.075,

Oct 23 Cattle are at $182.150, up $2.050,

Dec 23 Cattle are at $185.375, up $2.000,

Cash Cattle Index was $178.000, from $177.42 last week

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle are at $246.825, up $1.825

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle are at $249.350, up $2.025

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.