Cattle Posting Tuesday Strength

Live cattle futures are up 75 to 90 cents so far on Tuesday. Cash trade last week settled in with Northern sales of $186-188 and Southern action at $187. Monday has been compiling showlists.

Feeder cattle futures are trading with Tuesday gains of 35 cents to $1.175. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 3 cents at $249.83 on November 8. Monday’s OKC Feeder Cattle auction showed an estimated 6,164 head for sale, which is well above last week but down from the 9,169 last year. Feeder steers were $2-4 higher, with feeder heifers steady to $2 higher. Calves were $15-20 higher.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Tuesday morning report. Choice boxes were up 61 cents to $308.82/cwt, with Select 36 cents higher @ $282.20. The Chc/Sel spread widened to $26.62. USDA estimated the Monday federally inspected cattle slaughter at 112,000 head. That was 8,000 head below the previous Monday but down 12,743 head from the same Monday last year.

Dec 24 Live Cattle are at $184.450, up $0.750,

Feb 25 Live Cattle are at $186.125, up $0.750,

Apr 25 Live Cattle are at $187.650, up $0.900,

Nov 24 Feeder Cattle are at $246.500, up $0.350

Jan 25 Feeder Cattle are at $243.200, up $0.950

Mar 25 Feeder Cattle are at $241.225, up $1.175

