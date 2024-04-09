Cattle Posting Tuesday Strength

Live cattle are trading 95 cents to $1.22 higher so far at Tuesday’s midday. Monday was first notice day for April live cattle, with no deliveries issued and the oldest long dated September 22, 2023. Last week’s cash action was in the $183-184 range for the south and $187-189 in the North. Most of this week’s action has been compiling showlists. Feeder cattle is recovering from Monday’s weakness, as contracts are up $1.10 to $1.70 on the day. The CME Feeder Cattle index on April 5th was down 35 cents to $248.62.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices moved higher again in the Tuesday morning report. Choice was up another 63 cents to $302.70, with Select $1.70 higher at $301.97, to narrow the Chc/Sel spread to just 73 cents. Estimated cattle slaughter was pegged at 121,000 head for Monday by the USDA. That was an 11,000 head increase from the previous Monday and up 9,192 head from the same Monday last year.

Apr 24 Cattle are at $180.350, up $0.950,

Jun 24 Cattle are at $174.450, up $1.125,

Aug 24 Cattle are at $171.850, up $0.950,

Apr 24 Feeder Cattle are at $240.425, up $1.125

May 24 Feeder Cattle are at $238.750, up $1.575

Aug 24 Feeder Cattle are at $249.275, up $1.025

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.